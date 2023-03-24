WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 101.62% from the stock’s current price.
WELL Health Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTC:WHTCF opened at C$3.47 on Wednesday. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.95.
About WELL Health Technologies
