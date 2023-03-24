Wells Fargo & Company Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $200.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.47.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day moving average is $126.75. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

