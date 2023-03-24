Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $8.30 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of HOWL opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,853,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $4,095,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,701,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,599,333.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 326,694 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

