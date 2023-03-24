Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) & Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Critical Survey

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 117.5%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Weyerhaeuser and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 5 2 1 2.50 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $37.43, indicating a potential upside of 32.26%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $10.18 billion 2.04 $1.88 billion $2.53 11.19 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $76.65 million 0.18 -$12.45 million ($2.20) -0.65

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 18.46% 21.08% 12.91% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -16.25% N/A -2.16%

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment delivers premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

