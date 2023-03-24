Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $126.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.99 and a 200-day moving average of $143.53. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $199.07.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,613,000 after acquiring an additional 117,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

