Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their neutral rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.1 %
Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $118.91 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after buying an additional 213,398 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after buying an additional 83,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
