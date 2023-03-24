Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their neutral rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.47.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.1 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $118.91 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after buying an additional 213,398 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after buying an additional 83,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.