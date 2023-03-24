Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

WOR opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

