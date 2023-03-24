Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 241,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 397,273 shares.The stock last traded at $32.99 and had previously closed at $33.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XENE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

