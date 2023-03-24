Youdao (NYSE:DAO) & CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Critical Comparison

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Youdao shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of CIBT Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Youdao and CIBT Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $745.03 million 1.51 -$105.41 million ($0.88) -10.17 CIBT Education Group $56.14 million 0.43 -$12.06 million ($0.19) -1.89

Profitability

CIBT Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIBT Education Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Youdao and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -14.57% N/A -31.43% CIBT Education Group -21.48% 11.94% 4.51%

Risk & Volatility

Youdao has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Youdao and CIBT Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 0 4 0 3.00 CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Youdao presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.17%. Given Youdao’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

Summary

Youdao beats CIBT Education Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

