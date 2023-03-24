Zacks Research Comments on Pentair plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Pentair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

NYSE:PNR opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 4,400.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 354,428 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Pentair by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

