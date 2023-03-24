Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $176.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.21 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,439 shares of company stock valued at $984,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

