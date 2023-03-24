Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZM. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

ZM stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,902 over the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 801.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,421,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

