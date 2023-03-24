Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Buys £22,373.43 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Lynn Drummond bought 6,639 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £22,373.43 ($27,475.66).

Zotefoams Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:ZTF opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.33) on Friday. Zotefoams plc has a 52 week low of GBX 233 ($2.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 360.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 321.30. The company has a market capitalization of £171.39 million, a PE ratio of 2,937.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.18. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 5,833.33%.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

