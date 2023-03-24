ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $34.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,437,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after acquiring an additional 318,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after acquiring an additional 133,488 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 77,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,284,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

