ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.