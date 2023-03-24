Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ZYME has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.63.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $524.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 144,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,367,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,724,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,281,452.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zymeworks by 45.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 610,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 162,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Further Reading

