Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading Down 4.9%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 43,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 705,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

The stock has a market cap of $524.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 920,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,488,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,937,583.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

