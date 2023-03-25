1,000 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $217.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

