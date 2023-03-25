11,176 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $346.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.66. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

