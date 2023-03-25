1,142 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.23.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
