1,142 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.23.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.