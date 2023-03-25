1,510 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $267.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $270.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.