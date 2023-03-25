1,525 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Newmont’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

