207,864 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 207,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,001,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

