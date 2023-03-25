2,219 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

