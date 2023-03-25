2,371 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
NOBL stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
