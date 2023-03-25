27,776 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $256.42 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

