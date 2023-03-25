322 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $217.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $265.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

