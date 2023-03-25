355 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VBR opened at $151.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.