368 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $141.84 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

