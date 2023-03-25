3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.