593 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $1,324,000. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $13,217,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $24,964,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,588 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $602.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

