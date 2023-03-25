603 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $336.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

