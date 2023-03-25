6,646 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

