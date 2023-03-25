685 Shares in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on BAESY shares. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($12.89) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.25.
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
