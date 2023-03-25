89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $50.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of ETNB opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

