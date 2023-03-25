89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $33.00. Approximately 1,722,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,000 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $13.68.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.
Insider Transactions at 89bio
In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,648.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio
89bio Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $849.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.