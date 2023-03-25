8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.45% from the company’s previous close.

EGHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Shares of EGHT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.31. 8X8 has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

In other 8X8 news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $167,615.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 37,199 shares of company stock valued at $179,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,778,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 2,763,997 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,566,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 1,259,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,632.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,126,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $4,314,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

