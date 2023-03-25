Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 204,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.