AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.