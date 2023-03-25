AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

