Abcam plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Abcam in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Abcam by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Abcam by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Abcam by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

