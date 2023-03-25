Abcam plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Abcam in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Abcam’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Abcam Stock Down 1.6 %
Institutional Trading of Abcam
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Abcam by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Abcam by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Abcam by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.