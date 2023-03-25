Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $274.61 and last traded at $272.27. Approximately 2,113,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,289,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.27.

The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.56.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.25.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

