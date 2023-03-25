Accenture plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Accenture has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Accenture to earn $12.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

NYSE:ACN opened at $272.00 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.25. The firm has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.56.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

