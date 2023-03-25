Accenture plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
Accenture has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Accenture to earn $12.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.
Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:ACN opened at $272.00 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.25. The firm has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Accenture
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.56.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
See Also
