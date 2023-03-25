Accenture plc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.20 Per Share (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $11.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.37. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.56.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $272.00 on Thursday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.93 and its 200-day moving average is $274.25.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

