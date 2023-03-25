Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Reduced by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $318,306,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.25. The company has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.56.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

