Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.56.

Accenture stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.