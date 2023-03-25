ACCO Brands Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

ACCO stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $467.82 million, a PE ratio of -30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $8.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -187.49%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.