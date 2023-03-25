Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,265 Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGJ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 126.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PGJ opened at $28.37 on Friday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $230.08 million, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

