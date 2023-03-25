Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 368 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

