Activest Wealth Management Grows Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Tilray were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tilray by 27.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,036,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 221,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 209,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.72.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

